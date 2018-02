Spain's Fernando Verdasco celebrates after winning the Rio Open doubles title with countryman David Marrero (not shown) on Feb. 24, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Spain's Fernando Verdasco, the No. 8 seed, said he was confident heading into Sunday's singles final against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"Hopefully, it'll be a good day and positive for me, so I can finish the week undefeated both in singles and doubles," the world No. 40 said in a press conference on Saturday.