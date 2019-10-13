Norway's Markus Henriksen (C) battles for the the ball with Spain's Saul Niguez (R) and Mikel Oyarzabal during a Euro 2020 Group F qualifying match at Ullevaal stadium in Oslo, Norway, on Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Terje Pedersen NORWAY OUT

Spain's national soccer team appeared poised to lock up a berth in the Euro 2020 tournament by notching a seventh straight victory in Group F qualifying action, but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw here Saturday against Norway after Joshua King scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time.

Despite the slight setback, the match at Ullevaal stadium was still a historic one for La Roja because defender Sergio Ramos surpassed goalkeeping great Iker Casillas as the most capped player (168 appearances) in national team history.