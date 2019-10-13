Spain's national soccer team appeared poised to lock up a berth in the Euro 2020 tournament by notching a seventh straight victory in Group F qualifying action, but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw here Saturday against Norway after Joshua King scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time.
Despite the slight setback, the match at Ullevaal stadium was still a historic one for La Roja because defender Sergio Ramos surpassed goalkeeping great Iker Casillas as the most capped player (168 appearances) in national team history.