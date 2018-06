Spanish midfielder Isco (C) maneuvers among Morocco players during a Group B World Cup match on Monday, June 25, in Kaliningrad, Russia. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Spanish striker Iago Aspas reaches for the ball after his goal was confirmed during a Group B World Cup match against Morocco on Monday, June 25, in Kaliningrad, Russia. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Youssef En-Nesyri (L) of Morocco scores a goal against Spain during a Group B World Cup match on Monday, June, 25, in Kaliningrad, Russia. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Spain players salute their fans after securing a 2-2 draw against Morocco to finish first in World Cup Group B on Monday, June 25, in Kaliningrad, Russia. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Spain needed a goal in stoppage time here Monday to pull off a 2-2 draw with Morocco and finish first in Group B at the 2018 World Cup.

Though Portugal finished with the same number of points, 5, La Roja take the top spot by virtue of goal differential and will play Group A runner-up Russia next Sunday in Moscow.