Spain national soccer team arrives in Tórshavn, the capital city of the Faroe Islands, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) handout

Spain's national soccer team will face an uncomfortable match in the Faroe Islands without coach Luis Enrique because of a serious family problem.

The team's success in the UEFA Euro qualifiers, after a failed attempt in the first UEFA Nations League, is at a key moment in Group F with matches against the Faroe Islands and Sweden.