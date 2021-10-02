The 112-year-old Nations Cup is the most prestigious jumping tournament in the world, with only the best horses taking part, and among them is Alamo, owned by Spain soccer international Sergio Ramos.
The Spanish rider Sergio Álvarez Moya on the back of his horse 'Álamo', in the Horse Show Jumping Nations Cup that takes place this weekend in Barcelona. EFE / Lukasz Kowalski / International Equestrian Federation (FEI) - EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)
