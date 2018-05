Spain's Nacho Monreal arrives at a Spanish national soccer team gathering session at Las Rozas Soccer City sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spain's national team on Wednesday completed their third session in the pre-World Cup training camp without defender Nacho Monreal, absent due to muscle pains.

Monreal's fellow defender Dani Carvajal was also absent from training as he recovers from a muscle injury suffered with Real Madrid during the Champion League final on Saturday.