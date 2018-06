Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez (r) celebrates his goal with his teammates in their friendly match against Spain on June 3, 2018, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Cardenas

Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta (r) fights for the ball with Switzerland's Stephan Lichtsteiner, during their teams' friendly match on June 3, 2018, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Spanish defender Nacho Monreal (l) gets away from Switzerland's Josip Drmic during their teams' friendly match on June 3, 2018, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Cardenas

The intense and elaborate playmaking by the Spanish national soccer squad could garner it no more than a 1-1 draw at the Estadio de la Ceramica against a tightly organized Switzerland in a friendly match here on Sunday.

Julio Lopetegui's men dominated the match throughout the contest with many passes and lengthy possessions, although things degenerated somewhat late in play.