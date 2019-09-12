Spain's head coach Sergio Scariolo reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match against Poland in Shanghai, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Australia's head coach Andrej Lemanis reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match against the Czech Republic in Shanghai, China, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Ricky Rubio (R) of Spain in action against Mateusz Ponitka (L) of Poland during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match against Poland in Shanghai, China, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Patty Mills (R) of Australia in action against Martin Peterka (L) of the Czech Republic during their FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter final match in Shanghai, China, 11 September 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Spain will take on Australia on Friday in the semifinals of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

It will be the second time that they have played for a basketball top-level medal.