The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) provided this photo of Patri Guijarro celebrating one of the three goals she scored in Spain's 4-1 win over Paraguay in the women's U-20 World Cup on Monday, Aug. 6, in Concarneau, France. EFE-EPA/RFEF

The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) provided this photo of Spain celebrating a goal against Paraguay in the women's U-20 World Cup on Monday, Aug. 6, in Concarneau, France. EFE-EPA/RFEF

Spain made their debut here Monday in the women's U-20 World Cup with an impressive 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Patri Guijarro, who plays professionally for Barcelona, had a hat trick for La Roja in the Group C match at Stade Guy-Piriou in Concarneau.