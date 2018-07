Spain's Alvaro Granados (c) tries to fire a shot on goal with Greece's Stylian Argyropoulos (r) defending in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Men's European Water Polo Championships in Barcelona on July 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

The Spanish squad celebrates a goal against Greece in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Men's European Water Polo Championships in Barcelona on July 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish coach David Martin reacts during his team's quarterfinals match against Greece at the 2018 Men's European Water Polo Championships in Barcelona on July 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta

Nine years after taking home the silver medal at the 2009 World Aquatics Championships in Rome, Spain will once again battle for a medal after drowning Greece 10-6 here Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Men's European Water Polo Championships.

On Thursday, the host team will play Italy to determine who will advance to the final.