Spain’s Thiago (L) and Andre Iniesta during a training session for their Group B World Cup clash against Morocco, Krasnodar, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

Spain national team players during a training session for their Group B World Cup clash against Morocco, Krasnodar, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

Spain’s Isco (L), Sergio Ramos and David de Gea during a training session for their Group B World Cup clash against Morocco, Krasnodar, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

Spain's national team prepared here Friday for their Group B World Cup clash against Morocco without goalkeeper Pepe Reina, still dealing with neck discomfort, and Nacho Monreal, who worked out in the gym away from the team.

An efe-epa journalist watched the rest of the team, including the starters in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Iran, practice under the direction of coach Fernando Hierro.