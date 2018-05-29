Coach Julen Lopetegui during a training session for the Spanish national soccer team on May 28, 2018, at Las Rozas prior to the Russia World Cup. EFE-EPA / Rodrigo Jimenez

Midfielder Koke Resurreccion (l) and defender Alvaro Odriozola (r) during a training session for the Spanish national soccer team on May 28, 2018, at Las Rozas prior to the Russia World Cup. EFE-EPA / Rodrigo Jimenez

Midfielders Andres Iniesta (l) and Thiago Alcantara (r) battle for the ball during a training session for the Spanish national soccer team on May 28, 2018, at Las Rozas prior to the Russia World Cup. EFE-EPA / Rodrigo Jimenez

The Spanish national soccer team on Monday began training for the World Cup in Russia with 24 players, but without Dani Carvajal, who is beginning his recovery from a muscle injury at the Las Rozas Soccer City, and without the rest of the Real Madrid players, who are on vacation until Monday after the Champions League final.

The right winger joined the team at the Spanish Soccer Federation facilities to begin his recovery from the injury he suffered last Saturday during the Champions League final.