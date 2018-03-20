Spain's (L-R) Alvaro Odriozola, Dani Parejo, Iago Aspas, Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal and Jordi Alba attend a training session of the Spanish national soccer team at the Ciudad del Futbol (Soccer City) in Madrid, Spain, Mar 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spain's head coach Julen Lopetegui (4-R) leads a training session of the Spanish national soccer team at the Ciudad del Futbol (Soccer City) in Madrid, Spain, Mar 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spain's players attend a training session of the Spanish national soccer team at the Ciudad del Futbol (Soccer City) in Madrid, Spain, Mar 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

The Spain national team on Tuesday practiced at its second-to-last training camp before the 2018 World Cup without Gerard Pique, who missed the first session in which Rodrigo Hernandez, Marcos Alonso and Dani Parejo took part, under coach Julen Lopetegui's helm.

Barcelona defender Pique was out sick with a fever for the training at Las Rozas sports city near Madrid, where the Spain team - world champions in 2010 - prepared for their friendly matches against Germany on Friday and Argentina next Tuesday.