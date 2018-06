Spanish national team players participate in training for substitutes in Krasnodar, Russia, on June 21, 2018, a day after Spain beat Iran 1-0 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/Carmelo Rubio

Spanish coach Fernando Hierro (R) leads a substitute training session in Krasnodar, Russia, on June 21, 2018, a day after Spain beat Iran 1-0 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. EPA-EFE/Carmelo Rubio

Spain's national team on Thursday had a morning training session following the victory against Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but the starters and second-string goalkeeper Pepe Reina were kept out of practice.

Just eight hours after returning to their camp in the city of Krasnodar, the substitute La Roja team members began the training session under hot temperatures led by coach Fernando Hierro.