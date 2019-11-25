Spain won the Davis Cup for the sixth time on Sunday thanks to victories from Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista over Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively, in a tennis final that will be remembered for the top form shown by Nadal, who this past week won all eight of the matches in which he participated.
Nadal downed Shapovalov 6-3 and 7-6(7) in an hour and 54 minutes, putting an exclamation point on the earlier match won by Bautista - whose father died on Thursday, adding a strongly emotional element to the win - over Auger-Aliassime 7-6(3) and 6-3 in an hour and 50 minutes.