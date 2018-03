Spain's Anna Gual (L) in action against Netherland's Brigitte Sleeking during their LEN (European Swimming League) women's Euro League waterpolo third place match between Spain and Netherlands in Pontevedra, Galicia, northern Spain, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

Spain's national waterpolo team players pose with their bronze medal after participating in the LEN (European Swimming League) women's Euro League waterpolo in Pontevedra, Galicia, northern Spain, March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira Jr

Spain's Laura Ramos (C) blocks the shot of Netherland's Lieke Klassen (R) during their LEN (European Swimming League) women's Euro League waterpolo third place match between Spain and Netherlands in Pontevedra, Galicia, northern Spain, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lavandeira jr

The Spain women's water polo team on Saturday defeated the Netherlands 9-3, taking home the Europa Cup Super Final bronze medal.

Spain initially struggled to get in the game with an early 2-1 deficit, but after the first quarter managed to find more gaps to overcome the rival team's defense.