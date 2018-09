Atalanta players leave the field dejected after losing 2-0 to Spal in a Serie A match on Monday, Sept. 17, in Ferrara, Italy. EFE-EPA/SERENA CAMPANINI

Spal's Jasmin Kurtic (L) vies for the ball with Alejandro Gomez of Atalanta during a Serie A match on Monday, Sept. 17, in Ferrara, Italy. EFE-EPA/SERENA CAMPANINI

Spal's Andrea Petagna (C-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Atalanta during a Serie A match on Monday, Sept. 17, in Ferrara, Italy. EFE-EPA/SERENA CAMPANINI

Spal defeated visiting Atalanta 2-0 here Monday to rise to second place in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus.

A few months after barely avoiding relegation at the end of their first top-flight campaign in 49 years, Spal have made a brilliant start to the 2018-2019 season, with three victories and a draw.