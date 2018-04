Fiorentina' s Valentin Eysseric (L) and Spal's Federico Mattiello in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs Spal at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, on April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Fiorentina's Marco Benassi (R) and Spal's Everton in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs Spal at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, on April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Fiorentina' s Federico Chiesa (R) and Spal's Mattia Vitale in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs Spal at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, on April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

Spal put an end to Fiorentina's six-game winning streak on Sunday with a goalless draw in the Serie A 32nd round.

Spal had hopes to open the scoring in the 10th minute, but was denied a penalty after the referee reviewed the action using the video assistant referee.