Ferrara's Mirco Antenucci (front C) scores the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SPAL Ferrara and Parma Calcio at Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Ferrara's Mirco Antenucci (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SPAL Ferrara and Parma Calcio at Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

SPAL forward Mirco Antenucci on Sunday scored the winner to lead his side to beat Parma 1-0 in the Serie A second round.

After kicking off its journey in the Italian league with a 1-0 away win over Bologna, SPAL notched its second consecutive win on Sunday to hold the third position in the Serie A table with six points.