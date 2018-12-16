Spal's Sergio Floccari (R) and Chievo's Mattia Bani (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and AC Chievo Verona at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Spal's Manuel Lazzari (R) and Chievo's Pawel Jaroszynski (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and AC Chievo Verona at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI