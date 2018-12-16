SPAL played to 0-0 tie with visiting Chievo Verona in a Serie A contest held at Stadio Paolo Mazza Sunday.
The host side could not translate its ball possession into goals and earned its fourth draw in the season.
Spal's Sergio Floccari (R) and Chievo's Mattia Bani (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and AC Chievo Verona at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI
Spal's Manuel Lazzari (R) and Chievo's Pawel Jaroszynski (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and AC Chievo Verona at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI
Chievo's Sergio Pellissier in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and AC Chievo Verona at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI
