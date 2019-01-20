SPAL held visiting Bologna to a 1-1 tie in a Serie A matchday 20 contest on Sunday at Paolo Mazza Stadium.
Argentine forward Rodrigo Palacio gave Bologna a 1-0 lead in minute 24 off an assist from teammate Riccardo Orsolini.
Bologna's players celebrate during the Italian Serie A match against Spal 2013 at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI
Spal's Jasmin Kurtic (L) scores during the Italian Serie A match between Spal 2013 and Bologna FC at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI
Spal's Jasmin Kurtic (L) celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match between Spal 2013 and Bologna FC at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI
