Spanish Yeray Duran celebrates the third stage of the Half Marathon of the Sands of Peru, at the desert of the Ica southern region, in Peru, Dec. 6, 2018. Spanish Yeray Duran and French Gaelle Decorse won in the male and female category respectively. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Frenchwoman Cyril Buffer (L) takes a selfie with other competitors during the third stage of the Half Marathon of the Sands of Peru, at the desert of the Ica southern region, in Peru, Dec. 6, 2018. Spanish Yeray Duran and French Gaelle Decorse won in the male and female category respectively. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Several competitors run the last kilometers during the third stage of the Half Marathon of the Sands of Peru, at the desert of the Ica southern region, in Peru, Dec. 6, 2018. Spanish Yeray Duran and French Gaelle Decorse won in the male and female category respectively. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Spaniard Yeray Duran and France's Gaelle Decorse on Thursday won in the men's and women's categories, respectively, of the Half-Marathon of the Sands in Peru, a four-day race of roughly 100 km (60 mi.) through the Ica desert.

Duran, who dominated the race from start to finish, crossed the finish line with a time of 9h:35:34, followed by compatriot Roberto Gil, with a time of 9h:47:51, and Sweden's Jonas Buud, with a time of 9h:59:16.