Napoli's Raul Albiol (R) scores the 1-0 goal during Italian Serie A soccer match SSC Napoli vs S.P.A.L. at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Milan's Gonzalo Higuain (L) and his teammate Cristian Zapata show their disappointement during the Italian serie A soccer match AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Udinese's Valon Behrami (R) and Frosinone's Raffaele Maiello in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Udinese Calcio vs Frosinone Calcio at the Friuli-Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFANO LANCIA