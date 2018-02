The peloton crosses a stone bridge during the second stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Cycling Race between Betera and Albuixech, Valencia, Spain, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Movistar's team Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde celebrates after winning the second stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Cycling Race between Betera and Albuixech, in Albuixech, Valencia, Spain, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde sprinted to victory in the second stage of the Tour of Valencia on Thursday and snatched the yellow jersey as the overall leader in the early days of this race around eastern Spain.

The 37-year-old Team Movistar rider completed the 153.9-kilometer (95-mile) stage between Bétera and Albuixech in 3 hours, 53 minutes and 55 seconds, battling his way to the front of a three-man sprint over the finish line at the 69th edition of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.