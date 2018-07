Spanish tennis players David Marrero and Fernando Verdasco celebrate after defeating Nikola Mektic and Alexander Peya on Feb. 24, 2018, in the men's doubles final at the Rio Open, a clay-court ATP World Tour event. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

The Spanish men's doubles team of Fernando Verdasco and David Marrero are being investigated for suspected match-fixing in a first-round contest at Wimbledon.

Verdasco and Marrero lost that match last Thursday 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 6-1 to Argentina's Leonardo Mayer and Portugal's Joao Sousa.