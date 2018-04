Spanish soccer team Albacete Balonpie leaves its hotel after their Spanish Second Division league game against Huesca was suspended after their teammate Pelayo Novo (unseen) fell from the hotel's third floor in Huesca, northeastern Spain, Mar. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Blasco

A Spanish second division soccer player remained in intensive care Tuesday, three days after a freak accident at his team's hotel in the northeastern city of Huesca left him hospitalized.

Pelayo Novo, 27, who plays in midfield for Albacete, fell from the third floor into the internal courtyard at the hotel and remained in a serious but stable condition at the University Hospital in Zaragoza.