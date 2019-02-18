Carolina Marin (C) of Spain is assisted by her coaches after injury during her women's singles final match against Saina Nehwal of India at the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ADI WEDA

Spanish badminton superstar Carolina Marin, the reigning Olympic gold medalist and world champion in women's singles, said Monday that she was briefly distraught after learning she had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee but was back in a positive frame of mind after a couple of days.

The 25-year-old Marin, who is expected to need between six and eight months to recover and may miss this year's BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, said in a press conference at the headquarters of the National Sports Council in Madrid that she will not rush back to competition.