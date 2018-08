Carolina Marin of Spain in action during her women's singles semifinal match against He Bingjiao of China at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, on Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YANGBO CHINA OUT

Spain's Carolina Marin on Sunday became the female player with the most Badminton World Championships ever after winning the third such trophy in her short but spectacular career.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist, aged 25, claimed the title after her 21-19, 21 -10 victory over Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India.