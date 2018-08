Takeshi Kamura (R) and Keigo Sonoda (2-L) of Japan react after winning their men's doubles semi-final match against Chen Hung-ling and Wang Chi-lin of Chinese Taipei at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 04 August 2018. (Japón) EFE-EPA/Liusong

Yuki Fukushima (R) and Sayaka Hirota of Japan react during their women's doubles semi-final match against Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 04 August 2018. (Japón) EFE-EPA/Liusong

Kento Momota (R) of Japan in action during his men's singles semi-final match against Daren Liew of Malaysia at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Liusong

Carolina Marin (R) of Spain in action during her women's singles semi-final match against He Bingjiao of China at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/YANGBO

Carolina Marin of Spain in action during her women's singles semi-final match against He Bingjiao of China at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/CNS

Carolina Marin of Spain reacts during her women's singles semi-final match against He Bingjiao of China at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, 04 August 2018. EPA-EFE/YANGBO

Spain's Carolina Marin lost her first game at this year's edition of badminton's World Championships but she rallied for a 13-21, 21-16, 21-13 women's singles semi-final victory here Saturday over home-crowd favorite He Bingjiao.

With the win, the two-time world champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist has put herself within one win of her fourth major title.