View of the FIFA logo at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/WALTER BIERI

Spanish soccer clubs' investments during the winter transfer window increased to $361.3 million, nearly seven times as much as La Liga teams spent during last year's winter transfer window, according to a report issued by FIFA on Friday.

The report, which analyzes the winter transfer's data of the five major European leagues, revealed that Spanish clubs came in second place behind only England's Premier League teams at $482.8 million.