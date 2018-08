The president of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) said on Wednesday that soccer players with the Spanish league clubs are ready to go on strike if La Liga does not revoke its decision to play an official league match in the United States.

David Aganzo pointed out that a decision was reached by the AFE with the captains of the first division's clubs after a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss La Liga's unilateral decision to hold an official game in the US.