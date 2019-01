Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions league game pitting Tottenham Hotpurs vs FC Barcelona in Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A lawsuit filed against Barcelona star Lionel Messi for allegedly breaking a contract agreement that sought to regularize his father's stay in Spain has been dismissed, the top regional court of Catalonia announced Thursday.

In 2004, Messi – who turned 17 that year – allegedly signed a contract in which he promised to pay a Spanish construction company a part of his yearly earnings in exchange for the construction company helping Messi's father, Jorge Messi of Argentina, reside in Spain.