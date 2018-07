Spanish rider Omar Fraile of team Astana celebrates winning the first stage of the 72nd Tour de Romandie UCI ProTour cycling race, over 166.6km from Fribourg to Delemont, Switzerland, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Spanish cyclist Omar Fraile (Astana) said on Tuesday that his first-ever Tour de France experience was wholly different from any other road race of his career.

The 27-year-old has already picked up a bruised collarbone in a fall on July 14 during the eighth stage.