Spanish Culture and Sports Minister Jose Guirao (L) greets Elite Road Race of the UCI Road Cycling World Champion Alejandro Valverde (2-L), rider Ana Carrasco, World Champion of motorcycling Supersport 300, and Jorge Prado, World Champion of Motocross MX2, during an event held at the High Council for Sport, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde addresses the media after following a reception at the National Sports Council headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde on Monday suggested he could retire from competitive racing after the 2020 Summer Olympics, to be held in Tokyo.

Valverde, 38, spoke following a reception at the National Sports Council headquarters in Madrid, a day after he clinched the gold medal in the men's elite road race at the 2018 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Austria.