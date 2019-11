Atletico Madrid's striker Alvaro Morata (R) celebrates with Angel Correa (L) after scoring the 2-1 lead against RCD Espanyol during their Spanish LaLiga Primera Division soccer match played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 10 November 2019. EPA/Emilio Naranjo

The Spanish football association has called on the president of LaLiga to step down in a spat over plans for a league match to be held in Miami.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has demanded Javier Tebas leave his post after a judge at a Madrid court ruled against the game between Villareal and Atletico Madrid taking place abroad.