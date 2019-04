Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (2-R) argues with referee Gil Manzano (L) during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match against FC Barcelona played at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, April 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

The Spanish soccer federation rejected Friday an appeal from Atletico Madrid against the eight-match ban imposed on forward Diego Costa.

Atletico has the option of appealing to Spain's administrative court for sport within 15 days starting Saturday, the federation said.