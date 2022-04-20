The head of Spain’s football association RFEF Luis Rubiales on Wednesday defended his handling of an agreement to move the Spanish Super Cup finals to Saudi Arabia and lashed out at the publication of leaked audios and documents that cast a spotlight on the deal as well as the apparent involvement of FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.
Spanish football chief defends cup deal with Saudi Arabia, slams leaks
President of Spain's football association (RFEF) Luis Rubiales during a press conference in Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain on Apr 20, 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez