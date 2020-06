A handout photo made available by Spanish La Liga soccer club Atletico Madrid of goalkeeper Jan Oblak during the team's training session in Majadahonda, near Madrid, Spain, 04 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ATLETICO MADRID / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Spanish La Liga soccer club Atletico Madrid of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata arriving for his team's training session at the club's sport complex in Majadahonda, near Madrid, Spain, 09 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ATLETICO MADRID HANDOUT

Spain’s top-flight league returns this week with a jam-packed schedule to clear a backlog of games after a three-month coronavirus hiatus.

Thursday marks the grand resumption of LaLiga with the Seville derby as Sevilla host Real Betis and from then until 19 July there will hardly be any respite for top-flight players in a tightly packed schedule replete with derbies, title deciders and relegation battles. EFE-EPA