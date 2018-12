Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (L) of Vissel Kobe in a J.League match against Shonan Bellmare in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Spanish striker Fernando Torres (L) of Sagan Tosu collides with midfielder Shingo Tomita of Vegalta Sendai during a J.League match against Vegalta Sendai at Best Amenity Stadium in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

The participation of two Spanish football stars, Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres, in Japan's JLeague since July has been a major contributing factor to the rise in the number of sepctators in Japanese stadiums, according to the data released Thursday.

Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe which ranked 10th in the First Division of the Japanese League - comprising 18 teams - while Torres joined Sagan Tosu which is placed 14th.