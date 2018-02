Spanish golfer Belen Mozo speaks with EFE during the opening of the Panama Championship, in Panama City, Panama, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Bolivar

Spanish golfer Belen Mozo said during a visit to Panama that she would be very interested in bringing a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) event to the Central American nation.

"It would be a dream to be able to bring an LPGA tournament to Panama. It would be a dream, and I believe it's very feasible because Panama has very good golf courses that could host a tournament of this type," she told EFE.