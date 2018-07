Japan's captain Homare Sawa (C) lifts the trophy in front of teammates after the FIFA Women's World Cup final soccer match between Japan and the USA at the FIFA World Cup stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Jul. 17, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/ARNE DEDERT

Women's professional soccer leagues in Spain and Japan signed a collaboration agreement in Tokyo on Friday to promote the growth of the sport, which will include training exchanges between clubs and the organization of friendly matches.

Spain's La Liga and Japan's Nadeshiko League will follow in the footsteps of men's professional soccer championships in both countries, who signed a similar deal in 2017 to hold joint tournaments, seminars and training programs for coaches and young players.