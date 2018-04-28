Spain's Nikoloz Sherazadishvili successfully secured the bronze medal at the European Judo Championships in Israel's Tel Aviv on Saturday.
The Georgia-born 22-year-old overcame Belarussian Yahor Varapayeu in the -90kg category with an ippon.
Niki Sherazadishvili (white) of Spain in action against Noel van t'End (blue) of The Netherlands in the men's -90Kg event at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER
Niki Sherazadishvili (white) of Spain in action against Noel van t'End (blue) of The Netherlands in the men's -90Kg event at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER
Niki Sherazadishvili (white) of Spain celebrates winning against Noel van t'End (blue) of The Netherlands in the men's -90Kg event at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER
Spain's Nikoloz Sherazadishvili successfully secured the bronze medal at the European Judo Championships in Israel's Tel Aviv on Saturday.
The Georgia-born 22-year-old overcame Belarussian Yahor Varapayeu in the -90kg category with an ippon.