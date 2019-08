Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C-L), talks with Spain's Basketball national team head coach, Italian Sergio Scariolo (C-R) during his visit to Spain's Basketball national team players before the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China, in Madrid, Spain, 23 August 2019. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

President of the Spanish Basketball Federation, Jorge Garbajosa (R), receives a medal from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L), during his visit to Spain's Basketball national team before the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China, in Madrid, Spain, 23 August 2019. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L), poses for the media with Spain's Basketball national team head coach, Italian Sergio Scariolo (C) and President of the Spanish Basketball Federation, Jorge Garbajosa (R), during his visit to Spain's Basketball national team before the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China, in Madrid, Spain, 23 August 2019. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has praised the national basketball team in a farewell ceremony on Friday as they leave for the World Cup in China.

"I have seen you grow from the screen, I have met some of you in recent years and what you see is an intergenerational continuity that I would like to claim," he said.