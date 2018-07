Real Betis' midfielder Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Betis and Malaga at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

SSC Napoli on Thursday announced it had reached an agreement to sign Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Real Betis on a five-season contract.

The Serie A club paid a 30-million-euro ($35.14 million) buy-out clause, Real Betis announced on its website.