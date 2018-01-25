Spanish rider Laia Sanz attends an interview to Spanish News Agency EFE after his participation in Rally Dakar, in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Diaz

Spanish female off-road motorcyclist Laia Sanz has a resume few can match, having crossed the finish line in all eight of her participations in the Dakar Rally (a women's record) and even placed among the elite riders in recent years.

Sanz said Thursday in Madrid during a visit to the headquarters of Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, that she was proud of her 12th-place finish at this month's Dakar with a time of 46 hours, two minutes and three seconds, 2:56:02 behind Austrian winner Matthias Walkner.