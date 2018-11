Motorcyclist Israel Borrell, seen practicing on the dunes of northern Peru and who will compete with the Spanish team there in the 2019 Dakar Rally, is almost unknown in his native land but enjoys a fame won in Peru, where he is the brilliant national champion of supercross. EFE-EPA/Sebastian Reyes/Courtesy Israel Borrell/File

Spain will have the largest delegation of motorcyclists in the 2019 Dakar Rally and among them will be Israel Borrell, almost unknown in his native land but with a fame won in Peru, where he is the brilliant national champion of supercross.

"I registered as Spanish because I had to show my passport. I love racing as a Spaniard, but 90 percent of the support I get in terms of sponsors and fans is from Peru," Borrell, 44, said in an interview with EFE.