Spanish Civil Guard officers arrest a man during an operation against the millionaire falsification of FC Barcelona tickets in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Spain's civil guard police force have raided the premises of nine companies on Friday and arrested 10 people in a crackdown on a gang that allegedly made a vast profit from selling fake ticket to a Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clásico.

Sources close to the case told EFE that the operation has been ordered by Judge Joaquin Aguirre in Barcelona following a complaint filed by the Prosecutor's Office after detecting 2,822 fake attempted entries to the Barça match against Real Madrid at the Catalan club's Camp Nou Stadium on May 6.