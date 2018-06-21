Spanish National Police's superintendent Pilar Alvarez, head of the police operation, addresses a press conference to inform on an anti-doping operation in Madrid, Spain, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

(L-R) Spanish Agency for Sport Health Protection's Director, Jose Luis Terreros; National Police's superintendent Pilar Alvarez, head of police operation; and policeman Javier Molinero, address a press conference to inform on an anti-doping operation in Madrid, Spain, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Six athletes have been arrested in Spain on suspicion of doping, Spanish police said Thursday.

Among those arrested was Ethiopian runner Gizaw Bekele, who won the recent Madrid half-marathon race, police sources told EFE.