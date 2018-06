Spanish National Police's superintendent Pilar Alvarez, head of the police operation, addresses a press conference to inform on an anti-doping operation in Madrid, Spain, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

(L-R) Spanish Agency for Sport Health Protection's Director, Jose Luis Terreros; National Police's superintendent Pilar Alvarez, head of police operation; and policeman Javier Molinero, address a press conference to inform on an anti-doping operation in Madrid, Spain, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Six athletes have been arrested in Spain on suspicion of doping and a ring dedicated to selling and distributing performance-enhancing substances has been busted, Spanish police said Thursday.

Among those arrested was Ethiopian runner Gizaw Bekele, who won the recent Madrid half-marathon race, police sources told EFE.