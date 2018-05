Spanish racer Fernando Alonso aboard a Toyota TS050-Hybrid during the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nicolas Lambert

Drivers Fernando Alonso (C), Sebastien Buemi (L) and Kazuki Nakajima celebrate on the podium after winning the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nicolas Lambert

Spanish racer Fernando Alonso, two-time Formula 1 champion, won Belgium's 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday, in the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Alonso, 36, Formula 1 champion in 2005 and 2006 (with Renault), and his teammates Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, who shared a Toyota TS050-Hybrid, were on course for an easy victory during most of the race, although in the end they won by just a second and a half.